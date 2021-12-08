APC walks a tightrope as internal feud festers across states

THERE seems to be no compromise yet among warring members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in at least 10 state chapters over the crisis triggered by the conduct of state congresses.

The list includes Kano, Bauchi, Ekiti, Osun, Gombe, Delta and Imo, as the party chieftains are still loggerheads, in spite of various peace initiatives of the party’s national leadership.

For instance, some aggrieved APC members in Bauchi State have obtained an interim court order restraining the national leadership of the party from swearing-in members of the state executive committee elected by a faction of the party pending the determination of the substantive matter.

In other…