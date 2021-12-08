Automate issuance of passport, national identity card overseas, Reps tell FG

Nigeria’s House of Representatives on Wednesday tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to fully automate the process of issuance of passports and National Identity Cards across the globe.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Obinna Chidoka who expressed grave concern over various challenges faced by Nigerians in the Diaspora.

While calling for the House intervention, he harped on the need to streamline the services being rendered to Nigerians by the Embassies and Commissions abroad, with a view to reduce the incidences of physical attendance; reduce the waiting period for fresh Passport issuance and for renewals to a maximum of 10 working days or less…