Buhari did not order AEDC management sack – Presidency

The Presidency Wednesday said contrary to reports, President Muhammadu Buhari did not order the sack of the management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said the news credited to the Minister of State for Power that President Buhari has ordered the sack and replacement of the management is not true.

It said: “This cannot be true. Since the privatization of the Power Sector in 2013, the management of the successor companies has reverted to the new owners.

“It is, therefore, totally out of place and inconceivable that the President would be linked to the management of…