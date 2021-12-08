Buhari hails Lai Mohammed at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on his 70th birthday, joining family and friends to celebrate with the devoted public servant.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), on Tuesday, said the president congratulated the minister on the milestone, heralded by many years of diligent service to the country, working as a lawyer and businessman, before getting into politics where he served as Chief of Staff in Lagos State, and National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement said as a party stalwart, President Buhari noted “the sacrifices…