Cultists kill one in Ogun

People suspected to be cultists last Sunday, invaded a house at Tinubu street, Oke -Sokori area of Abeokuta, and shot dead one Olayiwola Adebari.

The assailants also cut off the left hand of the deceased and took it away.

It was gathered that the suspected cultists also dispossessed neighbours of their mobile phones.

A source informed Tribune Online that the gunmen entered all the rooms in the building without hurting anyone until they got into Adebari’s room and shot him dead.

“The gunmen, numbering four, entered all the rooms in the house, dispossessed neighbours of their phones until they finally entered Olayiwola Adebari’s room and shot him dead. I think they are cultists,” he…