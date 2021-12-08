EFCC arrests legal luminary in Osun

An Osun State-based legal luminary, Temitope Oyedipe was on Tuesday arrested by operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the premises of Osun State High Court, Ile-Ife for appearing in a case.

The arrested lawyer who was said to have been whisked away to the Commission’s office in Lagos amidst tight security claimed to have some questions to respond to before EFCC officials.

Reacting to the development via a statement by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) through its Publicity Secretary, Dawood Ajetunmobi on Wednesday affirmed that, Oyedipe was arrested by the commission and taken to Lagos.

The statement added that “Temitope Oyedipe held a brief of another…