Jamopyper to thrill fans at GOtv boxing night 24

Zanku Records act, Jamopyper, has been signed to perform live at the 24th edition of GOtv Boxing Night (GOtv Boxing Night 24) scheduled to hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on December 24.

This was disclosed on Tuesday via a statement by Flykite Productions, organisers of the event. According to Flykite Productions, the ‘If No Be You‘ crooner is one of the fastest rising artistes on the Nigerian music scene and he is well placed to provide fans with optimum fun at the show.

“Jamopyper is on the up and a big hit among music fans around the country. This is why he has been chosen to enrich the show with his presence and undoubted musical prowess, which has seen him soar within…