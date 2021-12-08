Nasarawa varsity don stresses urgent need for digital skills

The Head, Department of Mass Communication, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Dr Josiah Kente, has said acquiring digital skills is critical to getting ahead and making a positive impact in almost every sector of human existence for Nigerian students.

Dr Kente stated this on Tuesday at a Career Day organised by TechHerNG for the University’s Mass Communication department.

Represented by a senior lecturer in the department, Dr Tsegyu Santas, he encouraged Mass Communication students to grasp the diverse opportunities available via digital technology. He further emphasised the crucial role of gaining and deploying digital skills due to its inevitable relevance in journalism and information…