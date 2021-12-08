Nigeria currently minefield of non-communicable diseases related deaths ― Expert

“Nigeria is currently a minefield of non-communicable diseases (NCD) related deaths,” Dr. Laz Ude Eze, a public health physician on Wednesday said.

He said at the moment, the country is combating three concurrent health epidemics: communicable diseases (including COVID-19 and cholera), non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and road traffic injuries.

He made the assertion in his text on how policies like the Carbonated Drinks Tax will help Nigeria beat Non-communicable diseases and Boost Economic Productivity a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune.

According to him, many of the documented risk factors associated with NCDs are lifestyle and choice-based.

He explained that…