Oyebanji joins race, says Fayemi has no anointed choice

Immediate past Secretary to Ekiti State Government, Abiodun Oyebanji, has joined the race for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress ahead of next year governorship election in the South-West state.

Oyebanji was at the party national secretariat in Abuja, on Wednesday, to pick the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

Speaking with newsmen, he expressed confidence that the party primary to pick its candidate would be transparent, submitting that the incumbent candidate and his former principal, Dr Kayode Fayemi has no anointed choice.

He said: “The governor of Ekiti State is the leader of the party in Ekiti State. All aspirants and members of APC, the governor has no preferred…