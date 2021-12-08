PCC handling 543 cases of human rights abuses in Ekiti ― Commissioner

The Commissioner in charge of Ekiti State office of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Mr Kayode Bamisile, has revealed that the Federal Government’s agency had received a total of 543 cases of human right abuses in the state in the last one year.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, Bamisile said 160 of the cases have been resolved with victims getting adequate compensations from defaulters, while a total of 383 are still being resolved by the commission.

Bamisile said some of the cases include; breach of contracts, wrongful dismissal from places of works, land disputes, marital crises, delay or withholding of payment of retirees’ benefits,…