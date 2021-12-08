Reps pass bill seeking establishment of Federal School of Nursing in Lagos

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading, a bill seeking to establish a Federal School of Nursing and Midwifery in Lagos.

This is just as the sponsor of the bill, Taofeek Alli (APC-Lagos), blamed quackery in the medical profession on greed while attributing the mass migration of Nigerians in the field to poor welfare packages.

At the plenary, the House approved Alli’s legislation, titled ‘A Bill for an Act to Provide for the Establishment of Federal School of Nursing and Midwifery, Mushin, Lagos State to Provide Training and Research in General Nursing, Midwifery and Other Specialties of Nursing.’

In his lead debate, the lawmaker noted that the role of nursing has…