Stakeholders laud Obiano as Air Peace flight arrives Anambra airport 

Stakeholders in Anambra State, have commended Governor Willie Obiano for the establishment of the international passenger/cargo airport 30 years after its creation.

The airport is located at Umueri community, in Anambra East Local Government Area of the State.

An Air Peace plane arrived at about 2:47pm on Tuesday with 35 passengers on board from Lagos State.

According to the stakeholders, mostly All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) chieftains who were present during the landing of the aircraft, the investment is an everlasting parting gift to Ndi Anambra by Governor Willie Obiano whose administration will expire on March 17, 2022.

Speaking to Nigerian Tribune at the airport, the lawmaker…