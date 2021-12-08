Stock market maintains positive sentiment as benchmark index adds 1%

Sentiments remained positive at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Wednesday as the All Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 1.0 per cent.

The bullish trade at the domestic bourse was largely due to investors’ interest in MTN Nigeria, whose shares advanced by 4.5 per cent.

Investors, therefore gained about N217 billion at the close of trading session as the market capitalisation settled at N22.14 trillion.

Thus, the ASI advanced by 1.0 per cent to 42,435.16 basis points.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date loss moderated to -1.9 per cent, while the Year-to-Date gain increased to +5.4 per cent.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 18 tickers gained relative to 11…