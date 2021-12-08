Up to one million COVID vaccines wasted in Nigeria last month —Report

Up to one million COVID-19 vaccines are estimated to have expired in Nigeria last month without being used, two sources told Reuters exclusively, one of the biggest single losses of doses in the African continent.

Governments on the continent of over one billion people have been pushing for more vaccine deliveries as inoculation rates lag richer regions, increasing the risk of new variants such as the Omicron coronavirus now spreading across South Africa.

In Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and home to more than 200 million people, fewer than four per cent of adults have been fully vaccinated, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

A recent surge in supply has caused a…