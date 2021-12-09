10,000 farmers get N5.7bn soft loans for dry season wheat farming in Bauchi

In its efforts to boost wheat production through dry season farming, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is ready to disburse over N5.7 billion as soft loans to 10,000 farmers in Bauchi state under its ongoing anchor borrowers scheme.

The disclosure was made by the Bauchi Branch Comptroller of CBN, Saladu Idris, at the flag-off of the programme held at the NUJ Secretariat in Bauchi on Thursday, saying that so far, 4,500 farmers have benefitted from the scheme in the state.

The CBN Branch Controller also said that each farmer will be given the sum of N370,000 cash, six bags of urea, four bags of NPK fertilizers, a pumping and spraying machines for the scheme for one hectare of farmland.

He…