114 communities don’t have GSM signals in Nigeria —CITAD

THE Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has said 114 communities in Nigeria have either weak or lack internet connectivity.

It also disclosed that 100 million Nigerians do not have access to internet services.

These were revealed by the Executive Director of the centre, Yunusa Zakari Yau, who addressed newsmen in Kaduna on Wednesday.

To this end, he called on the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Professor Ibrahim Pantami to set up a mechanism for the National Policy for the Development of Community Networks.

According to him, the issue of excluding some communities is not peculiar to Nigeria alone but insisted that countries like Kenya, South…