12-year-old boy chained for two years rehabilitated in Kebbi

TWELVE-YEAR-OLD Jubril Aliyu, who was chained for two years by his father, Mallam Umar Aliyu, has been fully rehabilitated and released to his parents by the authorities of the Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Jubril’s ordeal, it will be recalled, was reported to a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) on August 10, 2020, and the matter was promptly taken over by the state government from August 14.

Speaking to newsmen during the official handing over of the boy to his father, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Dr Aminu Haliru Bunza, explained that the boy had been fully rehabilitated and fit to be reintegrated into the family.

“Today…