13.3% of Nigerians wrongly adjudged to have normal blood pressure, Masked Hypertension common — Survey

EXPERTS, in a new survey, said that 13.3 per cent of Nigerians whose blood pressure reading is normal when taken at the hospital actually turned out to have high blood pressure when the same measurement is repeated at home, a condition they termed masked hypertension.

The experts said though doctors do not routinely tell people to measure their blood pressure at home if it is normal, masked hypertension MH is common in Nigeria and tend to increase in incidence with increasing age, systolic blood pressure reading at the hospital and randomly blood glucose level.

The survey, which included 933 adult Nigerians, had obtained their clinic blood pressure and out-of-clinic blood pressure readings…