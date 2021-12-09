2023: Southwest unity key to PDP’s re-election ― Elumelu

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, has observed that unity among Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in the southwest is key to returning the former ruling party to power in 2023.

He made the assertion at a special inauguration dinner organised in honour of the PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, on Wednesday night in Abuja.

According to him, a united southwest PDP will put the party in good stead to win elections in the zone.

The House Minority Leader urged Arapaja to use his office to foster inclusiveness in the zone and reconcile aggrieved members ahead of Osun and Ekiti Governorship elections.

Elumelu said: “Come 2023, we want to…