AFA launches web application to fight violence against women and girls in South-East

Alliances for Africa (AFA) with support from the African Women Development Fund (AWDF) has developed a web reporting application for documenting cases of violence against women and girls (VAWG) in South-East Nigeria.

Programme Officer for AFA, Faith Kalagbor, disclosed this to journalists while launching the app called “Kpoturum” in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

According to Kalagbor, the application has provided a viable channel to help survivors access justice through effective documentation, referral and case management of VAWG through the provision of evidence on the true representation of VAWG escalation and perpetration.

She maintained that the app will serve as a strategic approach…