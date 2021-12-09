Air Peace partners Project Pink Blue on cancer management

AIR Peace, has partnered with Project Pink Blue for its 2021 Upgrade Oncology Programme, an initiative for strengthening the capacity of cancer treatment through training in oncology in Nigeria.

The project, which was officially flagged off on Monday, December 6, 2021, is a US-Nigeria Science and Technology Exchange Programme.

The Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Oluwatoyin Olajide, represented by the Deputy Marketing Manager, Neda Kheiri, commended the Executive Director of Pink Blue, Runcie Chidebe, and the entire leadership of the body for conceiving this initiative and seeing it through to this point.

She said: “I understand that a lot of work went into bringing these American…