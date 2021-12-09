BREAKING: Autopsy report on Adegoke, late OAU postgraduate student, is out

The report on the autopsy conducted on the body of Timothy Adegoke, the late Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) postgraduate student is said to have been submitted to the Nigeria Police headquarters in Abuja.

Security sources who pleaded anonymity disclosed to our reporter that a copy of the autopsy report was also made available to the Osun State police command for proper record keeping.

The report was said to have been submitted on Wednesday after a medical team conducted the autopsy had certified that the exercise was thoroughly carried out.

Informed sources added that, “Adegoke died of severe trauma while his internal and external organs were intact. The internal organs like heart,…