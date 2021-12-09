Buhari greets TY Danjuma at 84 

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with former Chief of Army Staff, businessman and philanthropist, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma on his 84th birthday, joining family and friends to celebrate with the elder statesman.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) Thursday said the president congratulated the career military officer, “who served meritoriously with many decorations, and renowned philanthropist for his contributions to the development of the country, both within and outside government, leaving historic marks in education, health and infrastructure, and supporting many families and communities with the TY Foundation.”