FG must show commitment to research, development ― Prof Tomori

Former President, Nigeria Academy of Sciences and Professor of virology, Prof Oyewale Tomori, has said only sustained involvement and investment in research and development by the federal government can place Nigeria on the path of evidence-based scientific innovations.

Professor Tomori said the government must dedicate itself to the service to the people and jettison person interest through continuity of programmes and policies that promote the national interest, not much can be attained.

The professor of virology spoke on national preparedness on vaccine production, on Thursday, on Channels television.

He noted that as the world is faced with the challenge of its ability to meet the…