Insecurity cause of Nigeria’s fall from preferred investment destination — FG

The federal government on Thursday blamed the prevailing insecurity for Nigeria’s fall from the top 10 preferred investment destinations in Africa.

A report emerged this week showing that the country dropped to 14 as Egypt continues to top Africa’s investment destinations in a ranking carried out by RMB, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited.

Reacting to the development, the Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, said while appearing on the ministerial press briefing organized by the presidential communication team at the presidential villa, Abuja that several factors including the state of security are responsible.

However, he said, the government is doing all that is necessary…