Investors lose N391bn as equities market turn bearish

The Nigerian equities market halt its two days of positive outings to close on a negative note, on Thursday, as the benchmark index shed 1.8 per cent.

The All Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited NGX shed 1.77 per cent to peg the ASI at 41,685.22 basis points, bringing the month-to-date and year-to-date to stand at -3.61 per cent and 3.51 per cent respectively.

Thus, investors lost N391 billion in the session as the market capitalization followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N21.752 trillion, a 1.77 per cent lost from the N22.143 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session

Market breadth, however, closed in favour of the bulls with 22 counters in…