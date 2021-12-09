Litter from face mask increased 9,000% in 8 months — Study

A new study has found face mask litter increased by 9,000% from March to October 2020. It shows a direct link between national legislation and the level of discarded waste that included face masks and other COVID-19 related personal protective equipment.

In a statement by the University of Portsmouth, researchers from the university are urging governments to put in place policies and legislation for the disposal of used face masks when making the wearing of them mandatory.

The study, published December 9 in the journal Nature Sustenability, was based on findings from two open source databases: the extensive “COVID-19 Government Response Tracker” and a litter collection app called…