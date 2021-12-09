No fare discrimination against South East travelers — Air Peace

THE management of Air Peace airline has described its regime of fares as the cheapest in Nigeria despite the new generational aircraft it uses on the different routes.

The airline made this clarification in response to an allegation against it accusing it of giving preferential treatment to a portion of the country over another through disparity in its fares.

The airline said those spreading the rumour were ignorant of how ticket fare pricing is done.

“Air Peace does not discriminate against the South East. It is the same fare that is loaded for all the routes all over Nigeria.

“Our fares start from N23,000, and progresses to N60,000 which is our highest Economy Class fare. For a…