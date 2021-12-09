Ogun rewards OGITECH best graduating students with immediate employment

THE Ogun State government has rewarded Messrs Lawal David and Emmanuel Ogunleye, who both emerged as best overall graduating students of the Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH), with immediate employment.

Lawal and Ogunleye were the first graduating students in the history of the institute to emerge with distinctions in their respective courses.

The state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, made this known during the institutes 4th convocation ceremony and conferment of the institute’s Fellowship Award programme for the 2019/2020 academic session held at the institute’s premises at Igbesa, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Abiodun, represented by the…