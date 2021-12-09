Safety: WACT attains one million man-hours without LTI

APM Terminals West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), Onne, has recorded a major safety milestone by attaining one million man-hours with no Lost Time Injury (LTI) in its ongoing phase two terminal upgrade and expansion, the company stated recently.

WACT recently launched a $110 million phase two upgrade. The upgrade covers the acquisition of three additional Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs) to bring the number of MHCs at the terminal to five; acquisition of 20 Rubber Tyre Gantry Cranes (RTGs); three Reach Stackers; 13 terminal trucks and trailers, an empty container handler, deployment of reefer racks with 600 plugs capacity, as well as paving of the current yard and expansion by 13 hectares,…