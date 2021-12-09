Ten killed in Kogi road accident

Ten people have been confirmed dead in a ghastly motor accident that occurred on Lokoja-Anyigba road in Kogi State, on Thursday.

The accident which occurred at about 3:40 am on Ajegwu bridge involved a luxury bus with registration number Anambra XE536AWK and a Toyota Hiace passenger bus.

According to the Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Solomon Agure, 73 people were involved in the accident, saying that ten of them died on the spot.

He said that five other persons were fatally injured with deep cut injuries.

Agure said that the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment while the corpses were deposited at the Holy Memorial Mortuary, Ochadamu,…