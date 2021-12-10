Alleged kidnap: Evans, others know fate February 25 as court adjourns for judgment

An Ikeja High Court in Lagos State has reserved judgment for February 25, 2022, in the case of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike (alias Evans) and five others charged with conspiracy and kidnapping.

Evans co-defendants are Uche Amadi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Aduba.

The defendants are accused of kidnapping Mr Donatus Dunu, the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on February 14, 2017.

This is the first judgment to be fixed in any of the five kidnapping cases currently involving Evans in the high courts of Lagos State.

Evans is facing trial alongside various co-defendants before Justices Hakeem Oshodi of an Ikeja High…