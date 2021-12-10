BREAKING: Emirates suspends all flights to Nigeria

Following the retaliatory action taken against the Emirates UAE airline by the federal government which led to the reduction of an earlier 21 frequencies approved for the Middle East airline to just one, the airline has in return announced the suspension of its operations into Nigeria.

In a statement issued by the airline this evening, it declared: “With the recently imposed directive limiting Emirates to operate one flight per week to Nigeria via Abuja, Emirates will be completely suspending its flights between Nigeria and Dubai, until the civil aviation authorities find a solution to the current ongoing issue.

We regret the inconvenience this caused, and customers can contact their…