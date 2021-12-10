COVID-19: Over 102,000 residents immunised in Kogi

The Kogi State Government has said that over 102,000 residents have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines during the initial rounds of vaccination in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu, disclosed this at the flag-off of the ”Kogi State COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Campaign,” in Lokoja.

Audu thanked Gov. Yahaya Bello, for ensuring the arrival and availability of the vaccines in the state without denying anyone from taking the jab if they so wished.

He assured that the state government would continue to provide the required avenue for all the eligible citizens of the state to have access to free, safe and effective vaccines.

Represented by Dr Francis Akpa, Director…