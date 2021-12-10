Cross River Assembly holds public hearing on Violence Prohibition Bill

In pursuant of the passage of the Bill on the Prohibition of Violence Against Persons, into law, the Cross River State House of Assembly has held a Public hearing to get submissions from stakeholders.

The public hearing was attended by the wife of the governor, Dr. Mrs Linda Ayade, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Eteng Jona Williams, civil and human Rights organisations, other members of the House of Assembly, the media and members of the general public

In his submissions, James Ibor, a lawyer, Said “some of the observations we made in the Bill are issues of property ownership, we everyone will agree with me that women suffer to when it comes to the issue of property, when the…