FCT Area Council election to hold February 2022 ― INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday night announced Saturday, February 12, 2022 for the conduct of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections.

A statement by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee disclosed that the election would be conducted into offices of Chairman, Vice Chairman, and members of the Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Okoye further hinted that the Commission would effective from this weekend, suspend further registration of voters in the FCT.

The statement submitted that the decision to suspend the Continuous Voter’s Registration was in compliance…