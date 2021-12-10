FG, UNICEF, others launch 5 years strategy to address malnutrition

The Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in partnership with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), has embarked on a five-year action plan to tackle malnutrition in the country.

The National Multi-sectoral Plan of Action for Food and Nutrition” was launched as part of activities to commemorate the 2021 Nutrition week sensitisation of MDAs officers on nutrition awareness.

The Deputy Director, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Chito Nelson, in her opening speech, explained that the aim of the event was to create awareness on the issues of nutrition.

Nelson said the high indices of malnutrition in the country were worrisome and that it was…