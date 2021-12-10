Granting amnesty to killers is against Allah’s injunction, retired CP says at MUSWEN General Assembly

A retired Commissioner of Police, Dr Yinka Balogun, has argued against the amnesty given to those who deliberately killed and maimed innocent Nigerians, saying giving them pardon was against Allah’s injunction.

He spoke on Sunday at the sixth General Assembly of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) held at the multipurpose hall of the University of Ibadan Muslim community’s Islamic Centre.

Speaking on the theme of the General Assembly, ‘Insecurity in Nigeria: Effects on Human Psyche’, Dr Balogun attributed insecurity in the country to weak structure and incapability of the government in guaranteeing decent society, good education and youth mobilisation.

He also identified…