Greatness of Prophet Muhammad (V)

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The Holy Qur’an 10:14-16 says: “Then We made you heirs in the land after them, to see how ye would behave! But when Our Clear Signs are rehearsed unto them, those who rest not their hope on their meeting with Us, say: ‘Bring us a reading other than this, or change this’, Say: ‘It is not for me, of my own accord, to change it: I follow naught but what is revealed unto me. If I were to disobey my Lord, I should myself fear the penalty of a Great Day (to come)’. Say: ‘If God had so willed, I should not have rehearsed it to you, nor would He have made it known to you. A whole lifetime before this have I tarried amongst you….