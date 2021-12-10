Oluwo, Mobil MD, PTD Chairman, others present as GASTAB opens ninth retail outlet in Ibadan

Dignitaries to include the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi; Managing Director, Mobil Plc, Mr Tunji Oyebanji; National Chairman, Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) unit of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Otunba Salimon Oladiti and his wife, Olanike, were present as the ninth retail outlet of GASTAB in Ibadan was opened at Ojoo area of the city, on Friday.

The opening of the GASTAB dual mega petrol and gas station, and ultra-modern commercial centre was also witnessed by the Ekefa Olubadan of Ibadan land, Chief Lekan Alabi; the Onpetu of Ijeru, Oba Sunday Oyediran; the Alapomu of Apomu, Oba Kayode Adenekan; Chief Imam of Ibadan land, Sheikh Abdulganiyy…