PHOTO NEWS: More scenes from President Buhari’s visit to Naval Dockyard in Lagos

Buhari Navy 1a
President Muhammadu Buhari receiving a souvenir from the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (left) during the Commissioning/Induction of New Nigerian Navy Ships, Boats and Helicopter, at the Naval Dockyard Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday.
Buhari Navy 1a
Buhari Navy 1
President Muhammadu Buhari cutting the tape to commission new Navy ships, boats and…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

