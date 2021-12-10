Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines PHOTO NEWS: More scenes from President Buhari’s visit to Naval Dockyard in Lagos By Headliners - Friday, December 10, 2021 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Home Latest News PHOTO NEWS: More scenes from President Buhari’s visit to Naval Dockyard in Lagos President Muhammadu Buhari receiving a souvenir from the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (left) during the Commissioning/Induction of New Nigerian Navy Ships, Boats and Helicopter, at the Naval Dockyard Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday. President Muhammadu Buhari receiving a souvenir from the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (left) during the Commissioning/Induction of New Nigerian Navy Ships, Boats and Helicopter, at the Naval Dockyard Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday. President Muhammadu Buhari cutting the tape to commission new Navy ships, boats and… Source: Nigerian Tribune Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information