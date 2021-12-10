Red Cross donates free medical equipment to PHCs in Anambra

Anambra State branch of the Nigerian Red Cross Society has donated some free medical equipment to six Primary Health Care Centre (PHCs), in the State.

The six Health Centres are; Isuofia PHC in Aguata Council Area, Agulu PHC in Anoacha Council Area, Nkpor PHC in Idemili Council Area, Abagana PHC in Njikoka Council Area and Agulu-Awka PHC in Awka South Council Area of the state.

Tribune Online gathered that the donated items includes; Gloves, Adhesive tapes, Extractors, GauzeBandages, Syringes, Needles, Cannulas, SuctionTube, MeasuringTapes, Clynical and Digital Thermometer, StainlessBowl, KidneyStainless Basin, Plastic Draw sheet, Apron, Forceps, Scalpel Handle Scissors, Shygomanometer,…