Shina Peller, Mercy Aigbe, Kunle Afolayan, others grace Ibaka TV product launch

It was a day of glamour, last weekend, at Radisson Blu, Ikeja when Ibaka TV launched a new product tagged ‘subscription with free data’, a no restrictions offering with Glo Nigeria. IbakaTV.com, is a Video On Demand OTT streaming service that offers a library of premium Nollywood movies.

According to Alhaji Kazeem Adesoji Adeoti (Adekaz), chairman, Ibakatv, and Blessing Idornigie, Managing Director, Ibaka Entertainment Limited, the new initiative would allow new and existing Glo subscribers that download Ibakatv mobile app from Google play store or apple store to access movies. “Subscribers will have to sign up using their Glo line and enjoy an amazing free data offer that allows…