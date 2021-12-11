APC affirms Inuwa Yahaya as party leader in Gombe

As the leadership crisis rocking Gombe State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) following the tussle between the governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje, the party has reaffirmed that the governor remains party leader in the state.

The affirmation was made by the National Reconciliation Committee of the party sent to Gombe on Friday to make peace among the warring parties in order to ensure that the APC remains one in the state.

While speaking to newsmen shortly after a closed-door meeting held at the old Banquet Hall of the Government House, chairman of the committee and former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu said…