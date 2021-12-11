COVID-19: Ogun to commence administration of booster dose

The Ogun State Government is set to commence the administration of COVID-19 booster dose on residents who have been vaccinated with the first and second jabs, as part of effort to contain the spread of that virus and curb the fourth wave of the pandemic.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, disclosed this during an advocacy and awareness visit to the Redemption Camp Headquarters of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Mowe, that the administration of the booster dose was recently approved by the federal government to those who have been fully vaccinated.

She explained that the development became necessary to guard against rise in number of cases with the emergence of…