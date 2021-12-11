Excessive centralisation of power responsible for Nigeria’s under development, says Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has identified excessive centralisation of power and concentration of resources in the Federal Government as affecting the development and growth of the country, saying Nigeria needs to change direction.

Abubakar who stated this while delivering the convocation lecture of the Achievers University, Owo in Ondo State, titled “Diversity, Education and Autonomy” said that current development strategies in the country were wrong.

The former Vice President who called for a change of direction said the current development strategies has produced over 13 million out-of-school children, millions of unemployed or under-employed youth and a…