‘I’m ready to refund my N10,000 dowry, please separate us’

A businessman, Alhaji Haruna Musa, has told a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State that his wife of 14 years wants divorce because he didn’t send her money for a relations wedding.

Musa explained to the court that he tried his best to always please his wife but that she always found fault in all that he did.

“I provide for her. It is selfish of her to ask for the dissolution of our 14-year-old marriage because I delayed in sending her money when she travelled for a family member’s wedding.

“I explained to her that I didn’t have money and she threatened not to call me again. In fact, she left my house for over five months after that and upon receiving the court…