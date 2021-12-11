Itunu Babalola: Ivorian ambassador has questions to answer ― Reps

The House of Representatives has vowed to unravel circumstances surrounding the death of Ms. Itunu Babalola, the Nigerian lady who recently died in an Ivory Coast prison under strange circumstances reiterating that all the action necessary to unravel the case will be encouraged.

The house added that these may include a thorough coroners’ inquest to investigate the circumstances surrounding Itunu Babalola’s death.

The chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, Hon Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, made the position of the House known during a condolence visit to the parents of the deceased in Ibadan.

According to her, the Ivorian Ambassador to Nigeria, will have to ensure that…