Kwara South women, youths declare support for Saraki 2023 presidency

Community groups and stakeholders in Kwara State have declared their support for the presidential aspiration of the former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

The various groups made the declaration at the annual Ojoku day celebration at the palace of the Olojoku of Ojoku in the Oyun local government area of the state, Oba Abdulrazaq Adegboyega Afolabi Iyiola Seni lll, at the weekend.

The colourful event was attended by several dignitaries within and outside Kwara state including Senator Rafiu Ibrahim who represented Kwara South senatorial district at the 8th Senate.

Speaking at the occasion on behalf of the seven local government Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara…